Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. 76ers)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has not played since Nov. 8, but it appears he could make his return to the lineup on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup game against the Orlando Magic.
Embiid practiced in full on Monday for the 76ers, and the team has officially listed him as questionable on its injury report for this matchup. This is an upgrade from last week when Embiid was either ruled out or listed as doubtful ahead of Philly's contests.
Getting Embiid back would be a major lift for the Sixers, but oddsmakers seem to think he's a true game-time decision, setting the 76ers as home underdogs against Orlando.
Embiid has appeared in just six games this season and is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc. He's scored 20 or more points in each of his last five appearances after dropping just four in Philly's season opener.
If he plays, Embiid could be worth a look in the prop market given his sizable role in this Philly offense.
Best Joel Embiid Prop Bet vs. Magic
Joel Embiid OVER 18.5 Points (-113)
There are very few players that can actually match up with Embiid when he's healthy, but his knee issue continues to be a problem in the 2025-26 season.
Still, I think he'd be worth a look to clear this points on line on Tuesday if he's able to go. The Sixers star has scored 20 or more points in each of his last five games, and he's taking 14.5 shots in just 23.3 minutes per game this season.
Embiid also had his best game of the season his last time out, scoring 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting in a win over the Toronto Raptors. Even though he'll likely be on a minutes limit, Embiid should get plenty of touches when he's out there on Tuesday.
