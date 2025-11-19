Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raptors vs. 76ers)
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful for Wednesday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, a sign that he'll miss his fifth game in a row.
Embiid has appeared in just six games all season, averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
The Sixers have also ruled out Paul George for this matchup, and oddsmakers have responded by setting them as road underdogs against a Toronto team that has won eight of its last nine games.
Embiid's next chance to play will be on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, and it's possible the Sixers are holding him out of the front end of this back-to-back so he is good to go for that matchup.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite 76ers prop for Wednesday's action.
Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Raptors
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points (-117)
Tyrese Maxey continues to carry the Philadelphia offense this season with Embiid banged up, averaging 32.5 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Maxey has at least 31 points in eight of his 13 games this season, including a 39-point showing in a two-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Maxey played over 40 minutes and took 27 shots in that matchup.
The volume is key for Maxey when it comes to this market, as he's averaging 23.6 shot attempts per game (which leads the NBA) to got along with a career-high 8.1 free throws per game. Even against a Toronto defense that is in the top-10 in the NBA this season, I think Maxey is worth a look in this market since he's going to get all the shots he can handle on Wednesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.