Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out for the second consecutive game on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

After missing time with knee/shin issues out of the All-Star break, Embiid returned to play in two games in a row against Indiana and Miami (on Feb. 24 and Feb. 26). However, he suffered a strained oblique during that time and has been ruled out for the next three games.

Embiid already missed Philly's road loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

Joel Embiid to miss at least 3 games with strained oblique. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 28, 2026

The Sixers have struggled without the former MVP this season, going 12-15 in the 27 games that he's missed. Embiid has appeared in 33 games for the 76ers, leading them to a 21-12 record when he's on the floor. Philly is attempting to hold on to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, but that will be tough to do if the star center misses a good chunk of the rest of the regular season.

On Tuesday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the 76ers as 8.5-point home underdogs against the Spurs, who had a lengthy winning streak snapped on Sunday at the hands of the New York Knicks.

Philly is not only an under .500 team when Embiid is out, but it has also struggled overall at home, going 16-15 in 31 games.

Based on the three-game timeline, Embiid will also miss tomorrow's matchup with the Utah Jazz. His next chance to play would be on Saturday, March 7 against the Atlanta Hawks.

This season, Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3. The former league MVP is attempting to be healthy for the playoffs, as the 76ers have their eyes on making a run in a wide open Eastern Conference.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.