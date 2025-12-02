Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wizards vs. 76ers)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned to action on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, playing a season-high 30 minutes in a double-overtime loss.
Now, Embiid has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Washington Wizards as the 76ers continue to manage his knee injury. Embiid has appeared in just seven games this season, and he missed nine games in a row before returning on Sunday.
Embiid is clealry not 100 percent, and he shared that he feels "bad" for guard Tyrese Maxey and the load that he's been asked to carry for Philly this season.
Both Embiid and Paul George have missed a ton of time in the 2025-26 season, and Maxey leads the NBA in minutes played.
"I will do anything just to play one game of basketball," Embiid said. "So, I do feel bad, Obviously the minutes that he (Tyrese Maxey) has to play, the load that he has to handle. I've been there. I know how it feels. You just gotta trust in what you're doing, and in God, and be okay with the fact that whatever happens, happens."
This season, Embiid is averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from beyond the arc. The Sixers are 4-3 in the seven games that he's played in, but it's clear that he's facing an uphill battle to even play in 40 of the Sixers' 82 games this season.
Here's a look at how to bet on the 76ers in the prop market with Embiid out once again on Tuesday.
Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Wizards
Tyrese Maxey OVER 31.5 Points (-111)
This could be a huge game for Maxey with Embiid out and Paul George questionable for this matchup.
This season, Maxey is averaging 32.3 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc, and he's taking an NBA-high 22.9 shots per game. Maxey also leads the NBA in minutes per game (40.7) this season.
He's coming off a 44-point game against the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime on Sunday, and he scored 39 points against this Washington team back in October. The Wizards are dead last in the NBA in defensive rating (122.5), and they're allowing over 25 points per game to opposing point guards this season.
I'm buying Maxey to have a huge game with the 76ers in desperate need of a win on Tuesday.
