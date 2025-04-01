Is Jonathan Kuminga Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Grizzlies)
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is listed as questionable for Tuesday's night game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a right pelvic contusion.
Kuminga has appeared in just 41 games for Golden State this season, as he missed a large chunk of time with an ankle injury earlier in the season. He's since returned from that issue to play in the Warriors' last nine games.
Golden State is 6-3 during that stretch, and Kuminga is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The former lottery pick has been a steady scorer for Golden State this season.
If Kuminga is unable to go, the Warriors will need to turn elsewhere -- potentially to wings like Gui Santos, Moses Moody and others -- for more minutes on Tuesday night.
Golden State is favored by 5.5 points (at DraftKings) on the road against Memphis, a sign that Kuminga may be able to play in this matchup.
This story will be updated with Kuminga's official status for Tuesday's matchup against Memphis.
