Is Jonathan Kuminga Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Lakers)
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is listed as questionable on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a pelvic injury that forced him from the team's March 30 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
Kuminga did not play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after originally being listed as questionable with the injury. It's possible that he could miss this game as well, but oddsmakers have set the Warriors as just one-point road underdogs against the Lakers.
Kuminga missed an extended period earlier this season with an ankle issue, but he's returned recently and been a solid scorer off the bench for Golden State. Overall, the former first-round pick is averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market if he's able to suit up on Thursday.
This story will be updated with Kuminga's official status for Thursday's matchup.
Best Jonathan Kuminga Prop Bet for Warriors vs. Lakers
- Jonathan Kuminga OVER 13.5 Points (-115)
If he's able to suit up on Thursday, Kuminga could be a steal at this number in the points market.
This season, the former lottery pick is averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc. Kuminga has scored 14 or more points in four of his last five games (he was injured and played just six minutes in that fifth game).
The Lakers have seen their defense slip a bit in recent weeks, ranking 10th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games. That sets up well for Kuminga and this Golden State offense, and I expect Kuminga to get plenty of looks/touches if he's able to go.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.