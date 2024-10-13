Is Jonathan Taylor Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Titans)
For the second straight week, the Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor due to an ankle injury.
The Colts ruled Taylor out on Friday, a sign that he didn’t make much progress since injuring the ankle in Week 4.
While the star running back insists that he’s feeling better, Colts fans, fantasy owners and prop bettors will have to hold off on getting excited for JT running the ball this week.
Instead, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson will form a committee for the Colts in a game where they find themselves as underdogs to the Tennessee Titans.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Trey Sermon Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 vs. Titans
Sermon was the “lead” back in the Colts’ Week 5 game without Taylor, as he played in 59 percent of the team's snaps and logged 10 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.
The bigger thing for Sermon was his involvement in the passing game, as he caught all six of his targets for 25 yards.
If you’re going to target a running back in the prop market in this game, Sermon is the choice, bu it’s important to note that the Titans have allowed the second fewest yards per play in the NFL this season.
Tyler Goodson Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 vs. Titans
Tyler Goodson will be the other half of the running back duo for the Colts on Sunday.
He logged five carries in Week 5, turning them in 26 yards while catching all three of his targets for 31 more yards.
Goodson may not see as big of a role as Sermon, but he was productive in Week 5 and may be worth a dart throw as an anytime touchdown scorer this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.