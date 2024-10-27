Is Jonathan Taylor Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Colts vs. Texans)
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, but he returned to full practice this week, setting him up to make his return in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.
This is the second time that the Colts and Texans are facing off in the 2024 season, and Houston won the first matchup on the road in what was a close game.
Taylor struggled in that matchup, carrying the ball 16 times for just 48 yards, but he did find the end zone for Indy.
With Houston holding a one-game lead on the Colts in the division, this is a big game for both teams.
How should we bet on Taylor in his return to action? Here’s a look at how oddsmakers are projecting him to perform based on his player props.
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 61.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: -120
After keeping Taylor in check in Week 1 (3.0 yards per carry) the Houston defense has been significantly less stingy against the run, allowing 4.5 yards per carry overall on the season.
Still, Houston is seventh in the NFL EPA/Play against the run, so it may not be wise to back Taylor in a yardage prop, even though he’s cleared 61.5 rushing yards in his three other contests in 2024.
Instead, I’ll take the star running back to find the end zone, something he’s done in three games this season, scoring four touchdowns overall.
Houston has only allowed four rushing scores this season, but if Taylor returns to his usual workload, he should see around 20 carries in this matchup. Not only that, but he’s clearly the best back the Colts have for any goal-line situation.
Bet on JT to return with six in Week 8.
