Is Jonathan Taylor Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Colts)
For the third straight game, the Indianapolis Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor (ankle) has been ruled out against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
With Taylor out, the Colts have relied on Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson in the backfield, but neither player can truly produce what Taylor does for this offense.
Young quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected back in Week 7, but can the Colts get their running game going?
Here’s a look at the prop market for Sermon and Goodson on Sunday.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Trey Sermon Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Dolphins
- Rushing Yards: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 8.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +115
Over the last two weeks, Sermon played 59 and 60 percent of the snaps for the Colts at running back, carrying the ball 29 times for just 67 yards. He was really limited in Week 6, totaling just 29 rushing yards on 18 carries.
After catching six of his six targets for 25 yards in Week 5, Sermon did not receive a target in Week 6. He’s a risky bet in any of these props due to his general ineffectiveness on the ground – even though he’s gotten the lion’s share of the rushing attempts.
Tyler Goodson Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Dolphins
- Rushing Yards: 30.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Receiving Yards: 9.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +165
Goodson has played almost all of the remaining snaps (41 percent and 39 percent) behind Sermon in this Colts offense, and he was effective in Week 6, rushing for 51 yards on eight carries.
Goodson has also been the preferred passing down back, racking up eight catches on nine targets across two games.
He has yet to find the end zone, but I’d prefer betting on him in this matchup since he’s been the more impressive player the last two weeks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.