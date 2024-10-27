Is Jonathon Brooks Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Broncos)
The Carolina Panthers have downgraded rookie running back Jonathon Brooks to out for Week 8 against the Denver Broncos as he continues to work himself back from a torn ACL that he suffered last season while at the University of Texas.
With Brooks out this week, the Panthers’ offense could be in trouble. Andy Dalton (doubtful) is not expected to play in this game, leading to former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young returning to the starting lineup.
The Panthers scored just 13 total points in Young’s first two starts of the season, and now they’re down several weapons on the offensive side of the ball.
So, if you’re thinking of betting on a prop in this game, it’s slim pickings on the Carolina side. Here’s my best target for the Panthers in Week 8.
Best Chuba Hubbard Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Broncos
- Rush Attempts: 14.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Rushing Yards: 60.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 16.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +140
If there’s one Panther to bet on this week, it’s running back Chuba Hubbard.
Brooks, Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen have already been ruled out, leaving quarterback Bryce Young with very limited options on offense.
Hubbard, a former fourth-round pick, has four touchdowns in his last five games, and the Panthers should lean on him with Young back under center.
Denver is allowing just 4.1 yards per carry on the season, but I don’t see the Panthers beating this defense through the air. Hubbard has at least 17 touches in each of his last four games, so he should be heavily involved if Carolina does get in the red zone.
I don’t mind taking Hubbard to score, but the best bet for him may be his rushing yards – or attempts – if the Panthers just try to pound the rock on the ground.
