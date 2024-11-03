Is Jonathon Brooks Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Saints vs. Panthers)
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks has not played in the 2024 season due to his recovery from a torn ACL, and the rookie doesn’t appear to be ready to return in Week 9.
If Brooks isn’t activated by the Panthers by Wednesday next week, he’ll be ruled out for the 2024 season.
Carolina has just one win on the season and is likely headed for one of the worst records in the NFL this season. Despite Brooks being listed as questionable, it appears that Carolina is being super safe with the youngster before he makes his NFL debut.
That means that we’ll see more Chuba Hubbard in Week 9, and he’s been one of the few bright spots in this Carolina offense.
Here’s a breakdown of some of his props for Week 9 of the 2024 season.
Best Chuba Hubbard Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 62.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 15.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +125
Hubbard has failed to clear 60 rushing yards in back-to-back weeks, but he has a favorable matchup with the Saints, who are allowing 5.2 yards per carry – the second most in the NFL.
Hubbard only received six carries in Week 1 against the Saints, but he’s been the focal point of the offense ever since, clearing 62.5 yards in five of his next seven games.
New Orleans is getting Derek Carr back this week, but the Saints defense has been downright awful the last few weeks.
I’ll trust Hubbard to clear his rushing yards prop in a terrific matchup.
More NFL Week 9 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.