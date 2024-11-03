SI

Is Jordan Love Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Packers)

The latest injury update for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions.

Peter Dewey

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions despite dealing with a groin injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Love left Green Bay’s win in Week 8 over the Jacksonville Jaguars with the groin ailment, and he was replaced by Malik Willis. However, after a week of practice, it appears the star quarterback is ready to go for a key NFC North clash with Detroit.

The Packers’ bye week is next week, so it’s possible the team believes that Love can get through this game and then will benefit from the extra rest afterward to be fully healthy for the stretch run.

With Love expected to play, there has been a ton of movement in the odds for this game in Green Bay’s favor. 

Lions vs. Packers Odds Move After Latest Jordan Love Update

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

After the odds opened up with the Packers set as four-point home underdogs in this game, they moved down as far as Packers +2.5 on Friday. 

Now, ahead of kickoff on Sunday, Green Bay is a three-point underdogs. Regardless, the movement in the Packers’ favor this week has been an indication that Love would suit up despite the injury.

For both teams, this is a huge game. Detroit (6-1) holds a half-game lead over the Packers (6-2) this season. A win for Green Bay would vault it into first in the NFC North going into the bye week. 

Love, who was limited to 196 yards passing in Week 8 due to the injury, will look to bounce back for the Packers in Week 9.

More NFL Week 9 Betting Stories

manual

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting