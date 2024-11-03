Is Jordan Love Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions despite dealing with a groin injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Love left Green Bay’s win in Week 8 over the Jacksonville Jaguars with the groin ailment, and he was replaced by Malik Willis. However, after a week of practice, it appears the star quarterback is ready to go for a key NFC North clash with Detroit.
The Packers’ bye week is next week, so it’s possible the team believes that Love can get through this game and then will benefit from the extra rest afterward to be fully healthy for the stretch run.
With Love expected to play, there has been a ton of movement in the odds for this game in Green Bay’s favor.
Lions vs. Packers Odds Move After Latest Jordan Love Update
After the odds opened up with the Packers set as four-point home underdogs in this game, they moved down as far as Packers +2.5 on Friday.
Now, ahead of kickoff on Sunday, Green Bay is a three-point underdogs. Regardless, the movement in the Packers’ favor this week has been an indication that Love would suit up despite the injury.
For both teams, this is a huge game. Detroit (6-1) holds a half-game lead over the Packers (6-2) this season. A win for Green Bay would vault it into first in the NFC North going into the bye week.
Love, who was limited to 196 yards passing in Week 8 due to the injury, will look to bounce back for the Packers in Week 9.
