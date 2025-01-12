Is Jordan Love Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Eagles)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is dealing with an elbow injury that he suffered in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears, but he is off the team’s final injury report and expected to play in the wild card round against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is great news for the Packers, as they are road underdogs as the No. 7 seed in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.
Love missed time this season with multiple injuries, including a knee injury that he suffered in a Week 1 loss to this Eagles team.
The Packers come into this matchup as 5.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, and this line has moved in favor of the Eagles (it opened at Eagles -4.5) with Jalen Hurts out of the concussion protocol and expected to start on Sunday.
Despite the fact that the Packers are underdogs, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan wrote earlier this week in his Road to Super Bowl 59 column why he’s buying the Pack to at least cover in this matchup:
I'm going to buy low on the Green Bay Packers, who haven't impressed in two straight weeks. With that in mind, they still rank third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.9, sporting the same mark while playing on the road this season.
If any team wants to beat the Eagles, the key is stopping the run. 48.83% of their offensive yards gained this season have been on the ground, which is over 4% more than the next closest team. If anyone can slow that rush attack down, it's the Packers. They allow the third-fewest yards per carry at 4.0. They're also seventh in opponent rush EPA and fifth in opponent rush success rate since Week 10.
Love’s health will be key in this game, but the young quarterback led his team to an upset win and a cover as a road underdog in the playoffs last season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
