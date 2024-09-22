Is Jordan Love Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Packers vs. Titans)
Despite practicing on a limited basis ahead of Week 3, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is not expected to start against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Instead, quarterback Malik Willis is expected to start against his former team after leading the Packers to a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.
Love is dealing with a sprained MCL that he suffered in the Packers’ season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rather than rushing him back against the 0-2 Titans, the Packers seem to be focused on seeing if their star quarterback can return for a matchup against the division rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
Love’s updated status has shifted the odds for this Week 3 matchup.
Jordan Love Injury Update Moves Packers-Titans Odds
Earlier this week, the Packers moved down to 2.5-point underdogs after Love logged consecutive limited practices.
While sportsbooks didn’t expect him to play – Green Bay likely would have been favored if they did – the odds still shifted in the Titans favor over the last 24 hours.
Tennessee is now a 3-point favorite at home at DraftKings Sportsbook in this matchup. Even though Willis is expected to start, DraftKings has not put up props for the young quarterback on Sunday.
The total in the Packers-Titans game has not moved, sitting at 37.5 points. It’s one of the lower totals on the board this week.
Green Bay deployed a run-heavy attack in a win over the Colts last week. Josh Jacobs could be worth a look in the prop market after he handled a massive workload in that game.
More NFL Week 3 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.