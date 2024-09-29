Is Jordan Love Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Packers)
The Green Bay Packers reportedly will have quarterback Jordan Love back in action in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings after he missed the last two games for the Packers with an MCL injury.
This is a massive boost for the Packers, who are now three-point favorites against the undefeated Vikings at Lambeau Field.
Love played in the Packers’ only loss of the 2024 season, a 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second game of the NFL season – Friday, Sept. 6 in Brazil.
The former first-round pick completed 17 of his 34 pass attempts in that game for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
With the odds moving in favor of Green Bay now that Love is expected to play, how are oddsmakers viewing him in the prop market?
Jordan Love Player Props for Vikings vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Passing Yards: 238.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
- Completions: 22.5 (Over +120/Under -155)
It’s hard to bet on Love in this matchup, as it’s possible that he’s still at less than 100 percent on Sunday.
I would stay away from his completions number for multiple reasons, though.
First off, Love was just 17-for-34 in Week 1, and the Packers may not have him drop back as many times in Week 4.
Not only that, but Green Bay’s running game was humming under Malik Willis, so Matt LaFleur may lean on that against this tough Minnesota defense.
If anything, Love’s touchdowns prop is a solid spot to target an OVER, as he was able to find some big plays for Jayden Reed in Week 1 and still threw two scores despite completing just 50 percent of his passes.
Either way, Love returning is a massive boost for the Packers in Week 4.
