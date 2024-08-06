Jordan Love MVP Odds: Packers Quarterback Viewed as Legitimate Contender for Award
Jordan Love quickly proved he is the man to lead the Green Bay Packers in place of Aaron Rodgers with a second half surge and a postseason upset at the Dallas Cowboys and nearly another against the San Francisco 49ers.
With a budding young core and a fresh new contract, Love has the eyes of many ahead of the 2024 season, including oddsmakers that have set the MVP market. The Packers play in a competitive NFC North, but if the team can emerge at the top behind a potent offense that Love is at the center of, he may be at the top of MVP ballots as well.
Jordan Love MVP Odds
- Jordan Love to win NFL MVP +1400
Love has proven he is the man of the future for the Packers, worth the investment in place of the veteran Aaron Rodgers. He has an implied probability of 6.67%, which is the fifth best odds for the award. If you bet Love to win MVP, you’d return $1,400 for every $100 you bet.
Jordan Love’s Superstar Ascent Continues with Short MVP Odds
Love laned a massive new contract after just one season as the starter, but the way he finished the season made it clear that he has MVP upside. Green Bay finished the season 6-2 and Love torched the Cowboys on the road in the postseason where he completed 16-of-21 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns before leading a colossal upset against the 49ers.
This season, Love enters as a known quantity, though, as he has the fifth best odds to win the award, behind only Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud and Joe Burrow.
The Packers will have plenty of high leverage games against the likes of the Detroit Lions and rookie quarterback Caleb Wiliams. The team will face other Super Bowl contenders like the Texans and 49ers as well as the team looks to bolster its postseason chances as well as Love’s ability to win MVP.
With an emerging young core of pass catchers and replacing Aaron Jones with Josh Jacobs and rookie Marshawn Lloyd, the ceiling is high on this Packers offense, and it's why Love’s MVP odds are where they are.
