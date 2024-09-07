Jordan Love MVP Odds Plummet Amidst Injury Concern
The Packers lost its opening game in Brazil to the Eagles, but there is much more concern after the team lost star quarterback Jordan Love was helped off the field with an apparent leg injury.
Love was rolled up on in the final seconds of the Packers 34-29 loss to the Eagles, and couldn't get up on his own power. Love, who just inked a four-year contract extension worth $220 million dollars after leading Green Bay to the NFC Divisional Round in 2023, may miss extended time.
As of this writing, the extent of the injury is unknown, as he will undergo more imaging when he returns to Green Bay.
While Love may have avoided the worst, a season ending injury, his MVP odds show that he will not be a factor in this season's MVP race.
Here are the updated odds below.
2024 NFL MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +350
- Josh Allen: +800
- Jalen Hurts: +1000
- Joe Burrow: +1000
- C.J. Stroud: +1200
- Lamar Jackson: +1600
- Brock Purdy: +1600
- Tua Tagovailoa: +2000
- Dak Prescott: +2000
- Aaron Rodgers: +2000
- Jared Goff: +2500
- Matthew Stafford: +3000
- Justin Herbert: +3000
- Kirk Cousins: +3000
- Trevor Lawrence: +3000
- Anthony Richardson: +4000
- Kyler Murray: +5000
- Christian McCaffrey: +5000
- Caleb Williams: +5000
- Jordan Love: +7500
Jordan Love MVP Odds Suggest He Will Miss Significant Time
Love passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, but the big concern is how much time he will miss as the Packers faithful waits for the news on his MRI.
The Packers backup quarterback on Friday was recent acquisiton Malik Willis, but the team also has Sean Clifford as the third string quarterback.
Love's MVP odds indicate he will miss significant time after he opened the season at +1600. Further, Green Bay's Super Bowl odds have dropped to +3000 as the team may be without its starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.
