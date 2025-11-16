Jordan Love's Shoulder Injury Impacts Packers' Super Bowl Odds in 2025 Season
UPDATE: Jordan Love has returned to the lineup on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love exited Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a shoulder injury, and he's officially questionable to return.
Even though Green Bay was favored to beat the Giants in Week 11, oddsmakers have shifted the team's odds to win the Super Bowl with Love banged up. Green Bay has gone from +1200 to +1700 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl this season.
Those odds could change if the Packers pick up a win on Sunday, but Love went back to the locker room, a concerning sign for his status going forward.
For now, the Packers will turn to Malik Willis at quarterback.
Green Bay is +850 to win the NFC this season, and it's looking to avoid a third loss in a row after home losses against Carolina and Philadelphia in the last two weeks.
If Love's injury is going to keep him out of the lineup beyond Week 11, the Packers could see their Super Bowl odds fall even further since they are in such a loaded division in the NFC North. Green Bay entered Sunday's action behind both the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bulls in the standings.
