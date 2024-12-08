Is Jordan Mason Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. 49ers)
The San Francisco 49ers lost their top two running backs in Week 13, as Christian McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve with a PCL injury and Jordan Mason is expected to be placed on IR with an ankle injury.
The 49ers are 5-7 and in last place in the NFC West heading into Sunday’s Week 14 clash with the Chicago Bears, and they’re now facing an uphill battle in the running game.
Rookie Isaac Guerendo, who is averaging over 5.8 yards per carry in limited touches this season, figures to be first in line for extended work with Mason and CMC out for at least four weeks.
Mason filled in admirably for McCaffrey earlier this season, carrying the ball 134 times for 685 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and three scores in the first eight weeks of the campaign. Then, last week, he filled in after CMC went down and carried the ball 13 times for 78 yards.
Unfortunately, the youngster won’t get to build on his play now that CMC is done for the regular season. Instead, the 49ers have to turn elsewhere, making them an interesting team in the prop market on Sunday.
Best 49ers Running Back Prop Bet for week 14 vs. Bears
Isaac Guerendo Anytime TD (-130)
Outside of Guerendo, the 49ers also have Patrick Taylor Jr. and Israel Abanikanda (who they recently acquired) as options in the backfield.
So far in the 2024 season, Guerendo has 42 carries for 246 yards (5.86 yards per carry) and two rushing scores. He took on a bigger role in Week 8 with Mason banged up, rushing for 85 yards and a score on 14 carries.
Last week, he found the end zone against the Bills, carrying the ball four times for 19 yards overall.
Guerendo also had a 10-carry, 99-yard game against Seattle earlier this season. It’s unclear how the 49ers will eventually split this backfield, but I think Guerendo is the clear favorite to have a lead role on Sunday.
Chicago has struggled against the run in the 2024 season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry (third most in the NFL) and 12 rushing scores.
