Is Jordan Mason Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason is not listed on the team’s injury report for Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs despite suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Mason played just 28 percent of the 49ers’ snaps against Seattle, carrying the ball nine times for 73 yards. He’ll now look to build on a strong start to the season against a tough Kansas City run defense (No. 4 in MLB in yards per carry allowed).
If Mason re-injures his shoulder, the 49ers would likely turn to rookie Isaac Guerendo in the backfield. However, oddsmakers don’t expect Mason to be limited in Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch.
Jordan Mason Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 15.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Rushing Yards: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: -125
So far this season, Mason has been everything the 49ers could have expected running the ball in place of Christian McCaffrey.
He’s carried the ball 114 times for 609 yards (5.34 yards per carry), picking up three rushing touchdowns in the process.
Mason isn’t nearly the receiver CMC is – just eight catches for 75 yards this season – but he’s going to get a heavy dosage of touches on the ground in this one.
Kansas City has slowed down most teams in the running game (allowing just 3.7 yards per carry), but Mason has over 60.5 rushing yards in all six of his games this season – even last week when he played just 18 snaps.
If Mason is able to handle his normal workload, he’s a must bet to clear this rushing yards prop on Sunday.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.