Is Josh Allen Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Broncos)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a lot of hits -- and was checked out on the sidelines -- during the team's wild card round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite that, Allen is off the injury report and expected to play against the Denver Broncos in Saturday's divisional round matchup. The reigning league MVP has dealt with a foot issue this season, but he has not missed a single game, even though he played just one snap in Week 18.

In the wild card round against the Jaguars, Allen threw for 273 yards and a score and carried the ball 11 times for 33 and two more touchdowns. He led Buffalo to a win as a road underdog, and the Bills find themselves in a similar spot in the divisional round.

The No. 6 seed in the AFC, Buffalo is a 1.5-point dog against the Broncos, according to the latest odds at DraftKings.

On Sunday night, Buffalo was a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings, but that line has since flipped in favor of Denver.

Still, Allen knocked the Broncos and Bo Nix out of the playoffs in the 2024 season, and it's pretty clear that oddsmakers expect this game to be a toss up on Saturday.

During the regular season, Allen completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 picks while adding 112 carries for 579 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

He entered the playoffs with just a 5-8 against the spread record, but he's added a win to that total after upsetting Jacksonville in the wild card round. Allen is searching for the second road playoff win of his career on Saturday afternoon.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

