Josh Allen MVP Odds (Bills Quarterback Aiming For First Career MVP Award)
We're one month away from the start of the 2024 NFL season which means it's time to take a look at the list of betting odds to not only win the Super Bowl, but to be named NFL MVP as well.
Only three different players have been named MVP over the last six years. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Lamar Jackson have each won it twice over that time frame. Will we see someone else when it in 2024?
Josh Allen is one of the top names of someone who can win their first career MVP this season. Let's take a look at his odds.
Josh Allen MVP Odds
Odds available via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Josh Allen to Win NFL MVP +800
Allen is second on the odds list to win NFL MVP at +800 odds, behind only Patrick Mahomes (+500). If you translate the odds to implied probability, he has an 11.11% chance of winning the award. A $100 bet would win a bettor a profit of $800 if he's able to pull it off.
Josh Allen Searching for First Career MVP Award
Allen has been in the MVP conversation several times in his career, but has failed to do enough to win the award. He finished second in MVP voting in 2020 behind only Rodgers. he also finished third in MVP voting in 2022 and fifth in MVP voting last year.
For the Bills to have a chance to be an elite team in the AFC this season, they need Allen to play at an elite level. With Stefon Diggs now in Houston, Allen doesn't have an elite receiver to rely on. He'll have a crop of young receivers and tight ends to throw to this season, which may result in him taking off with his legs more often than he has in years past.
Allen finished fourth in passing yards last year with 4,306, behind only Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, and Dak Prescott.
