Is Josh Downs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Patriots)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has been ruled out for Week 13 against the New England Patriots with the shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions.
Down left the Colts’ Week 12 matchup and did not return, and he was unable to practice this week, leading to the Colts ruling him out on their Friday injury report.
With Downs out and Alec Pierce questionable for Week 13, the Colts will likely rely heavily on veteran Michael Pittman Jr. as well as rookie Adonai Mitchell on the outside against New England.
The Colts are in need of a win to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC, but losing Downs is a big blow. The second-year receiver has 53 receptions on 78 targets this season for 594 yards and four touchdowns.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for Week 13 with Downs ruled out.
Best Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 51.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +170
Last week, Pittman led the way for the Colts, catching six passes for 96 yards on seven targets.
Since Anthony Richardson returned to the starting lineup against the New York Jets, Pittman has been targeted 15 times, reeling in 11 passes for 142 yards.
While Pittman’s yardage and receptions both have fluctuated at times this season, I’d take his receptions prop in Week 13 with the Colts without Downs.
Pittman is the clear-cut No. 1 option ahead of Mitchell (and potentially Pierce), and he should push for another five-to-six catch game on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.