Is Josh Downs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Colts)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs – listed as questionable with a toe injury – is expected to play in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.
This is a great sign for the Colts, who will also have Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce in action, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Downs didn’t play in the Colts’ first two games this season, but he’s played well over the last four weeks, especially when Joe Flacco has been under center. After Anthony Richardson went down in Week 4, Downs finished with eight catches for 82 yards in that matchup.
He then put up nine catches for 69 yards in Week 5 and seven catches for 66 yards in Flacco’s two starts.
Can he continue to play well with Richardson back under center in Week 7?
Here’s a look at his prop bets for this matchup.
Josh Downs Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +255
In the lone game that Richardson started and finished with Downs playing, the young receiver had three catches for 22 yards on five targets.
Downs should be heavily involved in this Colts offense, but can bettors trust him with Richardson under center? The second-year signal-caller is completing just 50.6 percent of his passes in 2024, making him hard to trust in this matchup.
While Downs could be worth a shot in his receiving yards prop since Richardson loves to push the ball down the field, I’d fade him in his receptions prop given the accuracy issues for the Colts’ quarterback in 2024.
