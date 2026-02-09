Is Josh Giddey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Nets)

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has not played since Jan. 28 due to a hamstring injury, and he's only appeared in four games since New Year's Eve.

Now, the star guard has been upgraded ahead of Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, although he likely won't end up playing in the matchup.

Giddey is listed as doubtful for this game, a sign that he's nearing a return to the lineup.

Josh Giddey (hamstring) listed doubtful for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 8, 2026

This season, the former lottery pick has appeared in 34 games, averaging 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3-point range.

Chicago completely blew up its team at the trade deadline, and it'll be interesting to see how Giddey fits in once he's able to return. Despite that, the Bulls are 3.5-point favorites on the road against a tanking Brooklyn team that is just 2-8 in its last 10 games.

With Giddey doubtful, here's a look at how I'm betting on this Chicago squad in the prop market.

Best Bulls Prop Bet vs. Nets

Anfernee Simons OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (+114)

One of the Bulls' trade deadline acquisitions was guard Anfernee Simons, who came over from the Boston Celtics in the Nikola Vucevic trade.

Simons is having a really strong season shooting the ball, knocking down 39.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He's started the last two games for Chicago, attempting 10 or more 3-pointers in each of those matchups. He's knocked down 9-of-23 shots from beyond the arc as a Bull, and I'd expect another big game with Giddey still banged up.

The Nets rank dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (37.7 percent) this season. While Simons didn't clear this prop a ton while he was with the Celtics, he has a much bigger role in Chicago.

This is a great plus-money target on Monday night.

