Is Josh Giddey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Suns)

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey injured his right ankle on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, briefly exiting the game with the injury.

Giddey ultimately returned to the game and ended up playing over 33 minutes, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Now, the Bulls have listed him as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

Giddey has been limited by a hamstring issue this season, playing in just 41 total games. The Bulls are 18-23 when he's in the lineup, but they've won just seven of the 21 games that the former lottery pick has missed.

So, if Giddey sits on Thursday, the Bulls could move to even bigger underdogs -- they're already 10.5-point dogs -- against the Suns. Phoenix is fighting for a top-six spot in the Western Conference, sitting two games back of the No. 6-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

In his 41 games this season, Giddey is averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3.

If he's able to play, Giddey could be worth a look in the prop market against this Suns team.

Best Bulls Prop Bet vs. Suns

Josh Giddey OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-141)

The Suns are one of the best 3-point defenses in the NBA this season, ranking third in opponent 3s made per game and second in opponent 3-point percentage.

However, I think this line is a little low for Giddey, who has made multiple shots from deep in three games in a row.

The Bulls star took 11 3-pointers (going 5-for-11) in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, and he was 3-for-7 from deep against Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Overall, Giddey is shooting a respectable 37.4 percent from 3 this season.

The Suns have done a great job limiting their opponents from deep, but Giddey has a high usage rate in this Chicago offense and has made at least two shots from deep in 23 of his 41 games this season, averaging 1.8 made 3s per game. He’s worth a look at this discounted number, especially if he pushes seven-plus 3-point attempts on Thursday.

