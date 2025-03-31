Is Josh Giddey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Thunder)
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to hip soreness.
This is a potential revenge game for Giddey, who was traded by OKC in the offseason for Alex Caruso. Giddey has helped the Bulls play some of their best basketball of the season as of late, as Chicago has won seven of its last 10 games.
The Bulls, the No. 9 seed in the East right now, are set as massive underdogs in this game, a sign that Giddey may not suit up. Still, the Bulls were expected to be major underdogs regardless against the best team in the NBA.
Here's a look at my favorite prop for Chicago, which I may like even more if Giddey sits this one out.
This story will be updated with Josh Giddey's official status on Monday night.
Best Bulls Prop Bet for Monday vs. Thunder
- Coby White OVER 23.5 Points (-110)
This month, Coby White has played elite basketball for the Bulls, averaging 29.1 points per game in the month of March (14 games) while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3.
He’s cleared 23.5 points in 12 games over that stretch, and while the Thunder are the No. 1 defense in the NBA, the Bulls are a top-10 offense over their last 10 games.
I think White is worth a shot given how fast the Bulls play (No. 3 in pace) on a nightly basis.
