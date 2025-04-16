Is Josh Giddey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Bulls)
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has been on fire since the All-Star break, averaging over 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists per game while leading the Bulls to a 15-5 record over their last 20 games.
However, Giddey was banged up at the end of the regular season, missing a few games and popping up on the injury report with what the team is calling "Right Flexor Carpi Ulnaris Tendinopathy."
Giddey is listed as probable with the injury on Wednesday, a sign that he'll be good to go for the play-in tournament matchup with the Miami Heat. If the Bulls win on Wednesday, they'll have a chance to play for the No. 8 seed in the East on Friday.
Best Josh Giddey Prop Bet for Bulls vs. Heat
Earlier today in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- I shared why Giddey is a great prop target against Miami:
This is an interesting bet for Josh Giddey, as it seems oddsmakers are hinting at him recording a triple-double. Here’s a look at just a few of Giddey’s prop lines in this game:
- Points: 18.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Rebounds: 10.5 (Over +114/Under -145)
- Assists: 9.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Rebounds + Assists: 19.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Essentially, oddsmakers think the one spot Giddey may fall short is in the assists department (he’s +105 to get 10 or more), so why not get +225 odds for him to record his eighth triple-double of the season?
Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. He recorded five of his seven triple-doubles during that stretch, including a 28-16-11 game against Miami in their final meeting of the regular season.
He should play major minutes in this game, and I like the value at +225 since the assists appear to be the market where he’ll be a little shaky when it comes to this prop.
