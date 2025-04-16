SI

Is Josh Giddey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Bulls)

The latest injury update for Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey against the Miami Heat in the NBA's play-in tournament.

Peter Dewey

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey.
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey. / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has been on fire since the All-Star break, averaging over 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists per game while leading the Bulls to a 15-5 record over their last 20 games.

However, Giddey was banged up at the end of the regular season, missing a few games and popping up on the injury report with what the team is calling "Right Flexor Carpi Ulnaris Tendinopathy."

Giddey is listed as probable with the injury on Wednesday, a sign that he'll be good to go for the play-in tournament matchup with the Miami Heat. If the Bulls win on Wednesday, they'll have a chance to play for the No. 8 seed in the East on Friday.

With Giddey trending in the right direction for this matchup, I have a pick for him that I love in the prop market on Wednesda

Best Josh Giddey Prop Bet for Bulls vs. Heat

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Earlier today in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- I shared why Giddey is a great prop target against Miami:

This is an interesting bet for Josh Giddey, as it seems oddsmakers are hinting at him recording a triple-double. Here’s a look at just a few of Giddey’s prop lines in this game:

  • Points: 18.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
  • Rebounds: 10.5 (Over +114/Under -145)
  • Assists: 9.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
  • Rebounds + Assists: 19.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Essentially, oddsmakers think the one spot Giddey may fall short is in the assists department (he’s +105 to get 10 or more), so why not get +225 odds for him to record his eighth triple-double of the season? 

Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. He recorded five of his seven triple-doubles during that stretch, including a 28-16-11 game against Miami in their final meeting of the regular season.

He should play major minutes in this game, and I like the value at +225 since the assists appear to be the market where he’ll be a little shaky when it comes to this prop.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on  BetStamp here.

Published
Peter Dewey
