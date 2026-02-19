Is Josh Giddey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raptors vs. Bulls)

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has played in just four games since Dec. 31, but it appears he will return to action with Chicago coming out of the All-Star break on Thursday night.

Giddey (hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight's matchup with the Toronto Raptors, but he practiced fully on Wednesday and expects to suit up in this game.

There's a chance that the Bulls will have the former lottery pick on a minutes limit in this contest, but Giddey's return will be a big boost to a Chicago team that is just 7-14 in the games that he's missed.

Josh Giddey said he practiced fully and expects to play Thursday — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 18, 2026

Giddey returned to action in late January, appearing in four games (starting one), but he then re-aggravated his hamstring and has not played since. The Bulls are on a six-game skid as they resume play out of the All-Star break, slipping to the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.

So, even with Giddey planning to play, Chicago is still a home underdog in this matchup in the latest odds at DraftKings. It made several moves at the trade deadline, moving on from rotation pieces like Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

Hopefully for the Bulls, Giddey's return will boost the team's offense against a Toronto team that is sixth in the league in defensive rating this season.

Giddey has put together a strong 2025-26 campaign when he's been on the floor, averaging 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.