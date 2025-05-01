Is Josh Hart Playing in Game 6? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Pistons)
New York Knicks do-it-all wing Josh Hart went down late in Game 5 against the Detroit Pistons and was actually lifted from the game before returning in the final minute.
While Hart's fall and potential injury did not look good in the moment, the Knicks have not listed anyone on their injury report for Game 6 on Thursday night. So, both Hart and Jalen Brunson -- who also left Game 5 for a few minutes after rolling his ankle -- are both expected to play.
This is great news for the Knicks, although oddsmakers at DraftKings have set them as two-point underdogs on Thursday. If the Knicks are unable to win Game 6, they'd play a winner-take-all Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
While Hart isn't the leading scorer for the Knicks, he certainly is an impactful player, averaging 11.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in this series. Hart is also tasked with guarding multiple assignments throughout the game.
The Knicks need Hart to be able to operate at full capacity, especially since they've gone to a rather short rotation (per usual for Tom Thibodeau teams) in the playoffs. Hart is playing 37.8 minutes per game in this series.
Hart and the Knicks appear to be good to go, but it'll be worth monitoring him and Brunson in Game 6 to see if they aggravate anything.
