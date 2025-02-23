Is Josh Hart Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Celtics)
New York Knicks do-it-all wing Josh Hart has not played since the All-Star break, missing the Knicks' last two games with knee soreness.
New York is 1-1 in those games, needing overtime to beat the Chicago Bulls before getting blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Now, New York is a massive underdog on the road against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.
On the bright side for the Knicks, Hart has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game. Hart has only missed three games this season, but the Knicks clearly are being cautious with his knee as they want to make a deep playoff run in the 2024-25 season.
Hart has been a key piece of New York's success this season, averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from 3. It's a positive sign that he traveled with the team and was upgraded ahead of Sunday's matchup.
However, the Knicks may take this his status right down to game time with New York playing a 1 p.m. EST contest in Boston. Oddsmakers aren't giving the Knicks much of a chance in this game -- a sign that Hart could be out -- setting them as nine-point underdogs.
This story will be updated with Josh Hart's official status on Sunday.
