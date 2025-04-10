Is Josh Hart Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Pistons)
The New York Knicks have ruled out wing Josh Hart for Thursday night's matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Hart has been ruled out with a right knee injury, but it appears that the Knicks are trying to give him some extra rest on the front end of a back-to-back. New York has also ruled out OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson in this game.
With those three rotation pieces out of the lineup, the Knicks are set as road underdogs against the Pistons tonight. Detroit has won two of the three meetings between these teams so far in the 2024-25 season.
Hart played a ton of minutes on Tuesday -- and has done so all season long. Since he's out, the Knicks may turn to another player in the starting lineup that I think is worth betting on tonight.
Best New York Knicks Prop Bet vs. Pistons
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why Miles McBride could step up for the Knicks on Thursday:
Miles McBride OVER 11.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
The Knicks have ruled out Josh Hart and OG Anunoby for this game, which means Miles McBride will likely end up in the starting lineup on Thursday.
This season, McBride is averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from 3 in eight starts. He’s averaging just 8.7 points per game as a reserve.
The Knicks have been banged up as of late – including McBride and Jalen Brunson – but I expect Tom Thibodeau to let his sixth man get a little bit of a rhythm on Thursday. McBride has multiple 20-point games as a starter this season, and I think he’s undervalued at this number with two of the Knicks’ top five scorers not even suiting up on Thursday.
