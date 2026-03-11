Is Josh Hart Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Jazz)

New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has popped up on the team's injury report for Wednesday night's game against the Utah Jazz.

Hart is listed as questionable with left knee soreness, and it's possible he could sit out against a tanking Utah team after playing both ends of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Josh Hart (knee) listed questionable for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 10, 2026

This season, Hart has appeared in 54 games for the Knicks and is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3.

If Hart is unable to play, the Knicks will likely turn to Mo Diawara and Landry Shamet for expanded roles on Wednesday. The Knicks are massive favorites on the road (13.5 points) in this game, as Utah has been trying to lose to land a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Hart missed eight games in a row earlier this season with an ankle issue, and it seems like his knee soreness isn't signifcant given the questionable tag. The Knicks should update his status closer to game time on Wednesday night.

With Hart's status up in the air, there is a Knicks player to consider in the prop market on March 11.

Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. Jazz

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)

Jalen Brunson may have broken out of a shooting slump in the Knicks’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, knocking down 12 of his 23 shots from the floor on his way to a 28-point game.

Now, the star guard has an easy matchup against the Jazz, who rank 29th in the NBA in defensive rating and dead last in opponent points per game this season.

The Jazz have also really struggled to defend the 3-ball, allowing a league-high 15.4 made 3-pointers per game. Opponents are shooting 37.0 percent from deep against the Jazz – the second-best percentage in the entire league. So, Brunson should be able to get going from downtown in this matchup.

This season, the Villanova product is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers on a career-high 7.4 attempts per game. Brunson is shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc, and he’s taken at least seven shots from beyond the arc in four of his six games this month.

I’m buying him in a must-win game for the Knicks on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.