Is Josh Jacobs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Lions)
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs missed the team's Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury, but he's officially off the team's final injury report for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup with the Detroit Lions.
Jacobs has been a workhorse for the Packers this season, carrying the ball 169 times for 648 yards and 11 scores while also adding 28 receptions for 237 yards through the air.
The veteran running back was able to log some practice time before this Thursday matchup, and it's worth noting that he was close to playing in Week 12 after the team listed him as questionable.
With Jacobs expected to play in this NFC North battle, here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop for him on Thursday.
Best Josh Jacobs Prop Bet vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite touchdown scorer picks for this matchup, and he's backing Jacobs against Detroit:
Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-160)
Josh Jacobs ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in the Week 1 win over the Lions. It was his first of 11 touchdowns on the season, and the back saw his six-game streak of scoring come to an end against the Giants on Sunday.
Jacobs has had plenty of success against Detroit in his career with seven touchdowns in five games.
We’re paying a bit of juice here, but I can’t imagine Jacobs going another week without scoring, especially against the rival Lions.
