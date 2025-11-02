Is Josh Jacobs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has dealt with a calf injury this season, but he's off the team's injury report and expected to play in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers.
Jacobs logged a few limited sessions in practice early in the week, but the Packers have not listed him on their final injury report in back-to-back weeks. He was questionable for Week 7 due to his calf injury, but he ended up playing a big role for the Packers in that game.
This season, Jacobs has played 68.5 percent of the offensive snaps for the Packers, carrying the ball 124 times for 447 yards and nine touchdowns. While Jacobs is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, he has been heavily used in every game by Green Bay.
Through the air, Jacobs has 19 catches for 191 yards, and he's seen at least 14 touches in every game. The last two weeks were the first two times this season that Jacobs failed to touch the ball 20 or more times.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Packers' star running back in the prop market against Carolina.
Best Josh Jacobs Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Panthers
Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-160)
The Panthers haven't been great against the run this season, ranking 20th in the NFL in EPA/Rush while allowing 4.6 yards per carry. They've also given up nine rushing touchdowns in eight games and were torched by James Cook for 216 yards and two scores in Week 8.
While Jacobs has seen his workloads come down since he suffered his calf injury, he's still worth a bet to find the end zone on Sunday.
The Packers running back has scored in all but one game this season, posting three games with two rushing touchdowns as well. Overall, he has nine rushing scores and is a threat in the red zone in the passing game -- even though he hasn't caught a touchdown yet this season.
I think this is the safest way to bet on Jacobs against a leaky Panthers defense.
