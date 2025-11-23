Is Josh Jacobs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is a true game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
Jacobs is dealing with a knee injury that forced him from the team's Week 11 win against the New York Giants, and he's officially listed as questionable for this matchup. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers will make a decision on Jacobs' status on Sunday morning.
Even though he was limited in practice this week, Jacobs may be facing an uphill battle to play against Minnesota. The Packers also have a quick turnaround in Week 13, as they play on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions.
So, the Packers may want to rest Jacobs so he's able to go in that matchup. On Saturday, the Packers did elevate running back Pierre Strong Jr. from their practice squad, a sign that Jacobs could be inactive for this game.
Even with Jacobs banged up, the Packers are still favored in this game in the latest odds at DraftKings. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite at home, and it's -290 on the moneyline to get the win. The Vikings are on the outside of the playoff picture right now, and they've struggled in J.J. McCarthy's starts this season.
While the Packers likely won't decide Jacobs' status until he works out this morning, the betting market appears to be bracing for him to sit out. There currently aren't prop bets listed for Jacobs at DraftKings, and Green Bay's running backs have been taken out of the rushing props section as oddsmakers wait for the final decision on the star running back.
This season, Jacobs has 169 carries for 648 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns. He's also made a major impact in the passing game, catching 28 of his 35 targets for 237 yards.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.