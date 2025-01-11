Is Joshua Palmer Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Texans)
The Los Angeles Chargers will be down one of their key receivers in their playoff matchup with the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon.
Joshua Palmer (foot) has been ruled out for this matchup, leaving Los Angeles with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, DJ Chark Jr. and Derius Davis as their top targets at receiver.
Palmer appeared in 15 games during the regular season, catching 39 passes for 584 yards and one touchdown. It was a slight step back from last season when he needed just 10 games to put up 581 yards and two scores.
The Chargers are still road favorites (a spot that they’re 5-1 against the spread in this season) in this playoff matchup, but how should bettors wager on their passing game in the prop market?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite Chargers prop for Saturday’s contest.
Best Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bet vs. Texans with Josh Palmer Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ladd McConkey OVER 5.5 Receptions (-135)
If you’re going to back a Chargers receiver, I believe there is only one way to go in this matchup.
Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey was awesome in the regular season, catching 82 of his 112 targets for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
The rookie really came on late in the season, catching six or more passes from Herbert in five of his final seven games. Over that seven-game stretch, McConkey was targeted at least six times in every game, racking up 58 targets in total – good for an average of over eight per game.
He should be heavily involved in the game plan on Saturday.
