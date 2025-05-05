Is Jrue Holiday Playing in Game 1? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Celtics)
The Boston Celtics received some terrific injury news on Sunday when they released their injury report for Game 1 of the second round against the New York Knicks.
Guard Jrue Holiday, who missed the final three games of Boston's first-round matchup with the Orlando Magic due to a hamstring strain, is off the injury report and expected to play on Monday night in Game 1.
This is a massive boost for Boston, as Holiday is likely going to be one of the Celtics' top options to defend Knicks star Jalen Brunson. During the regular season, Holiday appeared in three games for the Knicks and guarded Brunson for 56.6 partial possessions, according to NBA.com's matchup data.
In those possessions, Brunson shot 6-for-13 from the field and 1-for-4 from 3, scoring 13 points. He also had three assists and three turnovers.
Boston can send a lot of looks at Brunson, as Holiday, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown are all viable options to defend the All-NBA guard. However, having Holiday back in the lineup gives Boston more flexibility on the defensive end and the ability to play more lineups with five shooters on the floor.
During the regular season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3.
Oddsmakers have set the C's as nine-point favorites in this matchup. DraftKings Sportsbook also has Boston as a -800 favorite to win the series. If Holiday stays healthy, Boston may have an even better chance of making quick work of the Knicks.
