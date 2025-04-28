Is Jrue Holiday Playing in Game 5 ? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Celtics)
For the third straight playoff game, the Boston Celtics won't have guard Jrue Holiday in the lineup.
Boston has officially ruled Holiday out for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic due to a right hamstring strain.
It appears that oddsmakers think Boston will be fine even if Holiday sits, as DraftKings Sportsbook has Boston set as an 11-point favorite on Tuesday. The C's are 1-1 in the games that Holiday missed, although they did bounce back with a win in Game 4 on Sunday.
This injury is a tricky one for Holiday, as Boston has yet to say that he's out long term but has ruled him out well before tip off in Games 3, 4 and 5.
The C's biggest issue without the veteran guard likely will come on the defensive end, as Boston hasn't had an answer for Paolo Banchero in this series.
However, according to NBA.com's tracking data, Banchero is just 2-for-10 from the field in this series when guarded by Holiday. Overall, the Magic forward is 46-for-99 against everyone else.
Holiday's injury will be something worth monitoring going forward, even if Boston is able to advance in Game 5.
