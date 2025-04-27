Is Jrue Holiday Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Magic)
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday will miss his second straight game on Sunday, as he's been ruled out for Game 4 against the Orlando Magic with a right hamstring strain.
This is a big blow to Boston and its defense, as Holiday has been the team's best option defending Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero in this series. After winning the first two games in Boston, the C's dropped Game 3 on Friday night with Holiday out of the lineup.
Despite the injury to the two-time NBA champion, the Celtics are still favored by seven points at DraftKings Sportsbook on Sunday. On the bright side for the C's, Jayson Tatum is off the injury report after he missed Game 2 and was originally doubtful for Game 3 before he ended up suiting up.
Depending upon the severity of Holiday's strain, it's possible that he could miss more than just Game 4 in this series. The C's will attempt to replace him with Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser in their rotation.
In two games in this series, Holiday is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.