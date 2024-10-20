Is JuJu Smith-Schuster Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. 49ers)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster – listed as questionable with a hamstring injury – is expected to play in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Signed prior to the 2024 season as a depth piece, Smith-Schuster stepped into a major role in Week 5 without Rashee Rice, catching seven of his eight targets for a season-high 130 yards.
Kansas City is going to have to rely on Smith-Schuster and other unheralded weapons for the time being – especially in this Week 7 Super Bowl rematch. Rice is out for the season, and running back Isiah Pacheco is currently on injured reserve.
With JuJu set to play on Sunday, how do oddsmakers expect him to fare against San Fran?
Here’s a look at some of his props for this matchup.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -145/Under +110)
- Receiving Yards: 41.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +230
In Week 3, Smith-Schuster made two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs, and since then he’s been a fixture in the receiving corps, even though Rice didn’t go down with his season-ending knee injury until Week 4.
JuJu has played at least 52 percent of the team’s snaps in the last three weeks, including a season-high 67 percent of the snaps in Week 5.
While I don’t expect another 100-yard game from the veteran wideout, I do think it’s possible he clears his yardage prop in this one.
Mahomes clearly trusts the veteran, targeting him eight times in the first matchup that Rice missed in 2024.
There’s not a ton of data to go off of, but Smith-Schuster is clearly trending up in this offense ahead of Week 7.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.