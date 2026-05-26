Julia Grabher vs. Amanda Anisimova Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 2

Amanada Anisimova is seeking her first career grand slam victory. She took a significant step forward in 2025, making it to the final at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, but unfortunately lost in both.

She got this year started with a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open, but she's hoping to make a bit of a deeper run at Roland-Garros this week.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for her second round match against Julia Grabher.

Julia Grabher vs. Amanda Anisimova Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Julia Grabher +420

Amanda Anisimova -580

Total

19.5 (Over -118/Under -112)

Julia Grabher vs. Amanda Anisimova How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 4:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): TBD

Julia Grabher vs. Amanda Anisimova: History and Tournament Results

This is the first time these two tennis players will face each other in a match.

Julia Grabher

Julia Grabher has been dealing with an injury over the past couple of years and is making her first start at a Grand Slam since the 2024 U.S. Open. The only time she made it past qualifying at the French Open was in 2023, making it to the second round.

She defeated Rebecca Sramkova in straight sets in the opening round.

Amanda Anisimova

Amanada Anisimova announced her presence on the world stage at the 2018 French Open, making it to the semifinals. She hasn't made it past the fourth round at Roland-Garros since that year. She now has a career win rate of 67% at this tournament.

She defeated Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Tajaonah 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round.

Julia Grabher vs. Amanda Anisimova Prediction and Pick

Amanda Anisimova is one of the most underrated tennis players in the betting market right now, and I'm surprised she's not a bigger favorite against Grabher, who is coming off an injury that has kept her out of Grand Slams for the past two years.

Anisimova continues to make deep runs in Grand Slams, and she looked dominant in her first-round match.

If you're willing to lay the number, I think Anisimova is a great bet to win in straight sets at -185.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!