Is Justice Hill Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Ravens)
Baltimore Ravens backup running back Justice Hill missed the team’s Christmas Day win over the Houston Texans with a concussion and he’s officially listed as out for Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns.
Hill is dealing with an illness that has sidelined him in practice, but it appears he is through his concussion symptoms. Still, he won't suit up in Week 18.
The Ravens have clinched a playoff spot, but they can lock up the AFC North with a win on Saturday afternoon against a lowly Cleveland team that upset them earlier this season.
Hill has done a solid job spelling Derrick Henry this season, carrying the ball 47 times for 228 yards and a score. In the passing game, he’s caught 42 of his 51 targets for 383 yards and three scores.
On Christmas, Keaton Mitchell made one catch and saw 11 carries behind Henry with Hill out. It’s possible he could be in line for an expanded role on Saturday now that Hill can't go.
Here’s a breakdown of the best prop bet for the Ravens rushing game in Week 18 against Cleveland.
Best Ravens Running Game Prop Bet for Week 18 vs. Browns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Lamar Jackson OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
The Ravens will likely ride Derrick Henry until this game is out of hand, but I like this prop for quarterback Lamar Jackson, as he's picked up 45 or more rushing yards in four of his last five games.
In addition to that, Jackson had 46 rushing yards on eight carries earlier this season against the Browns. Cleveland is in the top half of the NFL with 374 rushing yards allowed to quarterbacks this season.
If Jackson ends up playing the majority of this game (a win clinches the AFC North for Baltimore), he's a solid bet in this market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
