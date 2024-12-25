Is Justice Hill Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Texans)
Baltimore Ravens backup running back Justice Hill suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has officially been ruled out for the Ravens’ Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans.
Hill has been a solid change-of-pace back behind Derrick Henry in the 2024 season, carrying the ball 47 times for 228 yards and a score. In the passing game, he’s caught 42 of his 51 targets for 383 yards and three scores.
Losing that pass-catching ability will be big for Baltimore, and Rasheen Ali and Keaton Mitchell will likely take over the backup role in the offense in Week 17.
The Ravens also may rely more on Henry, who played a season-high 74 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 16.
Here’s how our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is planning on betting on Henry against the Texans.
Best Derrick Henry Prop Bet for Week 17 vs. Texans
Derrick Henry OVER 91.5 Rush Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
The Ravens would be smart to stick to the ground game against the Texans, setting up for a big game from Derrick Henry. The Texans rank 11th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.3 yards per rush. It's time for a vintage Henry performance.
Henry saw 24 carries in Week 16, turning them into 162 yards. He’s picked up over 100 yards in seven games, clearing 91.5 in eight matchups in 2024.
He’s a must-bet with an expanded role likely coming in Week 17.
