Is Justin Fields Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers added quarterback Justin Fields to their injury report for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants in Week 8.
Fields is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, although he was not expected to start against the Giants anyway.
The Steelers benched Fields for Russell Wilson in Week 7, and they ended up blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, moving them to 5-2 on the season.
Wilson threw for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win while completing 55.2 percent of his passes.
Even though Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 start, it appears the franchise believes that Wilson gives them a better chance to win this season.
Since Fields wasn’t expected to start in this game, there hasn’t been any line movement in the Giants-Steelers matchup. Pittsburgh is still favored by six points and the total is set at just 36 on Monday.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
If Fields is ruled out and unable to go, the Steelers will turn to third-string quarterback Kyle Allen as their backup in Week 8. Allen has starting experience in the NFL, but he’d be a clear downgrade from Wilson or Fields if he’s forced into action.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
