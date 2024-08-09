Justin Herbert MVP Odds: Will Injuries Derail Chargers' Quarterback's Chances Before Season Starts?
The Chargers believe in Justin Herbert and are trying to put together a talented enough roster for him to contend for an MVP after showing flashes in his young career.
However, a preseason foot injury has him written off in the eyes of oddsmakers when it comes to NFL MVP in 2024. The revamped Chargers coaching staff that features Jim Harbaugh isn’t enough to propel Herbert up the preseason odds list, but if he is good to go for Week 1, is there a path to contention?
Here’s where Herbert’s MVP odds stack up to the competition at this point.
Justin Herbert MVP Odds
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
- Justin Herbert to Win NFL MVP: +2000
Herbert’s odds of winning NFL MVP are firmly in the mix amongst the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He is tied with Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott for the ninth-best odds to win the award. Herbert’s odds translate to an implied probability of 4.76%. If Herbert were to win the award, he would need a $100 bettor $2,000.
Herbert’s Injury Leads to Questions Around MVP Candidacy
Herbert suffered an injury to his plantar fascia in his right foot during training camp, which will be treated as a week-to-week injury.
While Herbert should be good to go for the regular season, his viability as an MVP candidate can be finished before the start of the season given the team may be more cautious with his foot throughout the season.
The Oregon product has shown flashes of high-level play, and the hope is that new coach Harbaugh can bring legitimacy to the entire Chargers roster as a postseason contender, but if he is limited his chances of playing at the same level as the perennial contenders are unlikely.
If you are bullish on Herbert as an MVP candidate, I would most certainly wait for clarity about his availability this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.