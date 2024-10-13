Is Justin Herbert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Broncos)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is good to go in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos despite dealing with a high-ankle sprain that limited him in Weeks 3 and 4 (both losses for Los Angeles).
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Herbert is going to be closer to 100 percent on Sunday after resting his ankle through the team’s Week 5 bye.
“Justin Herbert, of course dealing with a high-ankle sprain a couple games before then through the bye, said his ankle is feeling a lot better,” Rapoport said. “Still limited at practice, but it does seem like he’s going to be closer to 100 percent.”
This is great news for the Chargers, who didn’t look the same offensively against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs with Herbert banged up.
Oddsmakers are high on the Chargers this week, favoring them by three points on the road against a Denver team that is on a three-game winning streak.
Herbert hasn’t put up big passing numbers this season, and now he’ll face the No. 2 defense in the NFL in terms of net yards per pass attempt.
Can the Chargers quarterback find success against this secondary and get his team back in the win column?
Here’s a look at how oddsmakers are projecting Herbert in the prop market.
Justin Herbert Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Passing Yards: 183.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +200/Under -270)
- Passing Completions: 18.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
So far this season, Herbert has not cleared this passing yards total (183.5) or completions total (18.5) in any game.
So, it’s going to take a strong performance against one of the best defenses in the NFL for him to hit the OVER.
As for his touchdown passes, Herbert has five scores in four games, throwing for multiple touchdowns just once. Denver has only allowed four passing touchdowns in five games while recording five interceptions.
Even though Herbert is getting closer to 100 percent, he’s a player that bettors may want to fade in the prop market on Sunday.
