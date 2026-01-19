Kaja Juvan vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction, Odds for Australian Open First Round

The Australian Open has officially begun! It's time to dive into some odds and bets for first-round action.

Elena Rybakina enters the tournament as the No. 5-ranked women's tennis player in the world, and she's looking to win her first Grand Slam since the 2022 Wimbledon. She made the final at the Australian Open back in 2023, but ultimately lost to Aryna Sabalenka.

Rybakina had a rough 2024, failing to make it to the quarterfinals in any of the four Grand Slams. The good news is, she won the WTA Finals in November, beating the likes of Amanda Anisimova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Sabalenka. If she can carry that momentum into the new year, she could be a top contender in Australia.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this first round matchup.

Kaja Juvan vs. Elena Rybakina Odds and Total

Moneyline

Elena Rybakina -4500

Kaja Juvan +1600

Total

OVER 17.5 Games (-120)

UNDER 17.5 Games (-110)

Kaja Juvan vs. Elena Rybakina How to Watch

Date: Monday, January 19

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlmtd

Kaja Juvan vs. Elena Rybakina History

Kaja Juvan

Kaja Juvan has made consistent appearances at the Australian Open, but has yet to make it far. Her best performance was in 2021 when she made it through to the third round. She has a career win percentage of 44% at the Australian Open. She has never made it past the third round at a Grand Slam.

Elena Rybakina

Rybakina made it to the final of the 2023 Australian Open, but has yet to make it back to the quarterfinals. She made it to the fourth round at last year's edition of the tournament, but ultimately lost to Madison Keys, who'd go on to win the whole tournament.

Kaja Juvan vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Pick

Elena Rybakina and Kaja Juvan have faced each other just once throughout the year, beating her at the 2023 Australian Open. I see a similar result this time around as the two players enter this match in opposite form. Juvan has gone just 4-4 in her previous four matches against much worse competition.

You don't want me to give you a -2500 bet, so we have to get more creative. That's why I'm going to bet on Rybakina to cover the 6.5-point game spread. She comes into this tournament in fantastic form, and I wouldn't be surprised if she goes on a deep run.

Pick: Elena Rybakina -6.5 (-140) via FanDuel

