Kansas State vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
One of the Big 12’s most explosive offenses appears likely to put a ton of points on the board once again this weekend. No. 13 Utah is set to host Kansas State as a 17.5-point favorite on Saturday with a chance to secure its fourth straight win after losing to No. 12 BYU.
The Utes have won their last three games by an average of 34.7 points and their wealth of talent at quarterback has been very apparent in those contests. Devon Dampier is first on the depth chart, but freshman signal-caller Byrd Ficklin has arguably been more impressive since he made his first career start against Colorado. The Wildcats are likely to drop to 0-3 against ranked teams against an opponent with this kind of firepower.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Kansas State vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas State: +17.5 (-112)
- Utah: -17.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kansas State: +640
- Utah: -1000
Total: 53.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas State vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 22
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Kansas State Record: 5-5
- Utah Record: 8-2
Kansas State vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Kansas State
Avery Johnson: Johnson has had an up-and-down year. The Kansas State quarterback has flashed big-pay potential with his arms and legs, but is still looking to find consistency. Nevertheless, he’s totaled 17 passing touchdowns with five interceptions this year and leads his team with seven rushing touchdowns. He nearly knocked off former No. 22 Iowa State on a neutral field to open up the season and can rise to the occasion in big games.
Utah
Wayshawn Parker: Devon Dampier struggled at times vs. Baylor while Ficklin posted a more impressive stat line off the bench, so we’ll go with the hot hand at running back here. Parker leads the Utes with 736 rushing yards and has rushed for more than 100 yards with a touchdown in three straight games. There’s no telling which quarterback will stand out more, but Parker has been the model of consistency lately in the backfield.
Kansas State vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Kansas State and Utah are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to offense. The Utes rank second in the Big 12 in total yards per game (477.8) while the Wildcats are third from last (354.6). There’s a significant disparity on defense as well.
Only No. 6 Texas Tech can top Utah’s mark of 15.6 points per game allowed on defense and only three teams are giving up fewer yards per game. The Wildcats are a middle-of-the-road squad on defense that’s below average against the run and the pass.
Utah is an impressive 8-2 against the spread and has only failed to cover at home against the Red Raiders this season. Bettors should feel confident in the Utes’ balanced mix of offense and defense at home.
PICK: Utah -17.5 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
