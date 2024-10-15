Kansas State vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Kansas State avoided a disastrous result at Colorado on Saturday night, rallying late to out-pace the Buffaloes, but now faces another stiff road test against a West Virginia team that is looking for a signature win.
The Mountaineers lost at home in Week 8 against Big 12 favorite Iowa State and now welcome the second choice in the Wildcats. Can West Virginia get a home upset with a second straight chance?
Here’s our full betting preview for this Big 12 tilt on Saturday night.
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas State : -3 (-110)
- West Virginia: +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kansas State: -140
- West Virginia: +125
Total: 55 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Kansas State vs. West Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 19th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Milan Puksar Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Kansas State Record: 5-1
- West Virginia Record: 3-3
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Key Players to Watch
Kansas State
Avery Johnson: Johnson wasn’t at his best for the full game, but hit a clutch touchdown to Jayce Brown for 50 yards to win the game for the Wildcats. While Johnson’s passing continues to be a concern, the Wildcats have been dominant on the ground with D.J. Giddens and the threat of Johnson’s legs. Can he put together a full effort on the road against West Virginia?
West Virginia
Garrett Greene: Greene totaled 293 all-purpose yards in the loss to Iowa State, but two interceptions did him and the Mountaineers in the 28-16 loss at home. However, he will face a weaker defense in the secondary that can possibly open up more lanes for him to throw and run through. K-State hasn’t seen many dual-threat quarterbacks, so Greene can be a potential shock to the system.
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
There are avenues to both offenses ripping off explosive plays in this one.
Both quarterbacks have dual-threat capabilities and prefer to use their legs when the play breaks down, but there should be big plays for the taking at times as each secondary is incredibly vulnerable.
The Kansas State defense is 104th in EPA/Pass, supported by a pass rush grade that is also outside the top 100, per Pro Football Focus.
Meanwhile, West Virginia’s defense has struggled mightily this season defending the pass, 128th in EPA/Pass, but has been elite at stopping the run, 45th in EPA/Rush. However, I will trust the dual-threat capability of Johnson and the elite play of Giddens (fourth nationally in rushing yards) to keep the Wildcats ahead of the sticks.
There can be limited possessions, but I’m going to count on some chunk plays from both sides, especially after each team had taxing efforts last Saturday night and another night game in Week 8.
I’m going to side with the over and bank on each quarterback to create scoring chances.
PICK: OVER 55
